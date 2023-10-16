WATCH LIVE

Gunman sought after man shot to death outside his Duarte home, authorities say

Monday, October 16, 2023 9:56PM
Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a father in his 30s outside a Duarte home overnight.

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in his 30s was shot to death outside his home early Monday morning in Duarte, authorities say.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kellwil Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say the victim was standing next to a vehicle when he was shot several times.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim lying in a driveway with gunshot wounds in his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's father told Eyewitness News his son was also a father and grew up in the neighborhood.

A suspect description has not been released, and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

