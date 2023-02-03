On The Menu: Dulan's in Inglewood piles plates high with Southern comfort food

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood is famous for plates piled high with Southern comfort food.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood is famous for plates piled high with Southern comfort food.

Patrons can enjoy fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and corn bread fresh out the oven.

"Soul food has a special place. After church you'd go home and have the big meal, especially in the Black community. That's what we grew up with," said owner Terry Dulan.

Dulan's father Adolf opened the restaurant on the corner of Manchester and La Brea avenues in 1999.

Seven days a week, you can feast on recipes passed down from generations.

It is a favorite for locals and tourists, who stop in after catching a football game at Sofi Stadium or a concert at The Forum.

"We have a lot of people that are getting exposed to the food," said Dulan.

The restaurant has received nationwide attention and was featured on ABC's "Good Morning America" in 2022 for Super Bowl LVI.

Everything the restaurant serves is made from scratch and feels like home.

Make sure to save room for the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

