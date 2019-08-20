Dump truck crashes through apartment building in Pacoima

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dump truck slammed into an apartment building in Pacoima Tuesday afternoon, with nearly half the vehicle ending up lodged into the structure.

Firefighters were seen quickly cutting open the wall of the building, possibly in an effort to free someone inside.

After cutting open the wall, a firefighter climbed inside the building to look for anyone trapped inside.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Brandford Street.

Several injuries were reported at the scene. A car parked on the street also incurred heavy damage.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimalos angeleslos angeles countysan fernando valleytruck crashcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
'Terrified' college student details how she survived kidnapper
Surveillance video released of suspect sought in fatal CSUF stabbing
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
VIDEO: Toddler helps his younger brother escape his crib
Show More
Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Florida gator scales fence of naval air station
Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing Oscar
West Nile virus newly detected in 4 SoCal communities
More TOP STORIES News