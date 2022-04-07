earth month

Earth Month: ABC7 Solutions for our Planet

By
Each year, in the weeks leading up to Earth Day, April 22, we are all encouraged to take action and participate in initiatives that focus on the urgent need for environmental justice, sustainability and climate solutions.

Throughout our solutions-based reporting, we often find people who are doing that every day. Watch Phillip Palmer's reports in the media player above.

