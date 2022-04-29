Our America: Green Guardians | Full episode

The Environmental Protection Agency defines environmental justice as "the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies."With that in mind, activists and advocates across the nation are working to ensure that environmental justice is a reality for everyone.In Our America: Green Guardians, Race and Culture reporters from across ABC Owned Television Stations introduce men and women who are passionate about making the world a safer, cleaner place -- one city, community and block at a time.Watch Our America: Green Guardians in the player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.