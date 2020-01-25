4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Barstow area, rattling much of Southern California

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Barstow area Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit shortly after 7 p.m. and hit nearly 14.2 miles north-northeast from Barstow, according to the USGS. The depth of the shallow temblor was about 2.3 miles.

Six minutes later, a 2.9 aftershock struck the same area.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted following the quake, saying that it was scientifically interesting as it occurred on an unmapped thrust fault.



People reported feeling the quake across a large swath of Southern California, including Lancaster, Fontana, Apple Valley and Glendale.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

