Back-to-back earthquakes hit the Coachella Valley

A temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 was reported at 10:10 a.m. about six miles east of Desert Hot Springs. It was preceded by a 3.0 magnitude quake about three minutes earlier nearby, according to the USGS.
No damage was immediately reported.
The Inland Empire saw at least two other small earthquakes this week, including a 3.2-magnitude quake near Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday and a 3.4-magnitude quake near Lake Elsinore on Monday.
Also, a larger 4.5-magnitude temblor struck the San Gabriel Valley last Friday, with widespread shaking felt across the Southland.
