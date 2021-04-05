Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, centered near Lennox rattles SoCal

LENNOX, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude-4.0 earthquake hit near Lennox Monday morning about 30 minutes after a magnitude 3.3 temblor struck the area, shaking parts of Southern California.

The first temblor was recorded around 4:15 a.m. about 1 miles east-northeast of Lennox

A 2.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded minutes later less than 1 mile northwest of Lennox.

The USGS reported the 4.0 magnitude quake centered about a mile east-northeast of Lennox at a depth of nearly 20 miles, which rattled the area about 30 minutes later. Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told Eyewitness News that the 4.0 quake had a magnitude 3.0 foreshock.



Nearly 20 smaller temblors, including a magnitude 2.4 quake centered near Inglewood, were reported following the 4.0 magnitude.

Reports of people feeling the larger quake quickly poured into the ABC7 newsroom, with people as far as Palmdale and Laguna Niguel saying the temblor shook their area. The 3.3-magnitude quake was felt from the South Bay to the Montebello area, and to the Burbank area, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.



How to prepare your home for an earthquake
Gathering the proper supplies to have on hand in the event of an earthquake can feel overwhelming, but you might have more on hand than you think.

