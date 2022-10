3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Riverside County, USGS says

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake rattled at 1:14 a.m. in the San Jacinto Mountains community. The temblor was reported to be about eight miles deep and about 15 miles southeast of Hemet.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.