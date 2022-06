EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

BAY POINT, Calif. -- A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey The earthquake happened at 5:07 a.m. in the waters off Wheeler Island in Suisun Bay, according to the National Weather Service.The quake was centered 3.6 miles north of Bay Point and 6.2 miles northwest of Pittsburg at a depth of 12 miles, according to USGS.The temblor was felt in other parts of the Bay Area including the North Bay, San Francisco and even Sacramento.No injuries have been reported.