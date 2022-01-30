4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Palomar Mountain in north San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Palomar Observatory in northern San Diego County on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

"We felt an earthquake here at NWS San Diego--it looks like the preliminary estimate is 4.1 near Palomar Mountain," the National Weather Service said on Twitter. "There were 2 main jolts with a rapid shaking."

The quake struck at 9:46 a.m. and was centered about 18 miles southeast of Temecula and 18 miles northeast of Escondido, according to the USGS.

The agency initially recorded the temblor's magnitude at 4.1; it was later downgraded to 4.0

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
