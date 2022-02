SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Santa Paula in Ventura County Thursday afternoon.The quake struck at 4:25 p.m. and was centered about 5.9 miles northwest of Santa Paula and 13.5 miles northeast of Ventura, according to the USGS.There are no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.