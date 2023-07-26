The family of Rosalina Martinez has set up a GoFundMe after she was assaulted while cleaning her yard earlier this month.

Family of woman brutally beaten in East LA asks public for help with medical bills

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a woman brutally beaten in East Los Angeles is asking the public for help.

Rosalina Martinez was dragged to the ground and punched in the face multiple times as she cleaned her front yard earlier this month.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia, has been accused of battering and sexually assaulting Martinez. She has suffered a broken nose, bruises and scrapes to her face and knees.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her medical bills.

Garcia has also been accused of assaulting five other people. He remains on the run.