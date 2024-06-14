Lakewood woman assaulted after walking in on burglars in her home

A Lakewood woman walked in on a trio of burglars robbing her home. They beat her and stole her safe.

A Lakewood woman walked in on a trio of burglars robbing her home. They beat her and stole her safe.

A Lakewood woman walked in on a trio of burglars robbing her home. They beat her and stole her safe.

A Lakewood woman walked in on a trio of burglars robbing her home. They beat her and stole her safe.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents will tell you this Lakewood neighborhood is very safe. But after what happened to one of their neighbors, some of them are concerned.

According to the L.A. County Lakewood Sheriff's station, around noon Wednesday a woman walked in on a trio of burglars robbing her home. Deputies say the suspects beat the woman and took off in a gray Honda Accord with her safe.

Neighbors tell us they're taking precautions.

"Well we will first begin by locking our doors," says Iris de la Herr of Lakewood. "I think that's first and foremost. I have little children and I was really wary. We stayed out for 30 minutes and I said now it's time to get back in. You know, lock our doors and our windows are locked."

Neighbors tell us they saw the woman walk into the ambulance before they took her to the hospital.

Neighbor Nicell Kaiser told us "I'm worried. I never felt the need to constantly watch my back. And I mean, I'm just scared."

As she was walking her dog, Kaiser said: "Maybe I need to broaden my tightness because I am very close with the people surrounding me and I would be like hey I have your numbers, this is happening and we're out of town X, Y and Z."

Iris De La Herr adds "neighborhood watch is going to get better. You're looking at her. I'm constantly looking out my window texting my neighbors."