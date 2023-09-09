Anticipation builds for Mexican Independence Day Parade in East LA

The streets of East Los Angeles will come alive on Sunday for the Mexican Independence Day Parade.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The streets of East Los Angeles will come alive on Sunday for the Mexican Independence Day Parade.

Independence Day celebrations in Mexico are massive, and many in Southern California keep that spirit alive in East L.A.

The Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles on Friday invited some of the performers and honorees who will transform Cesar Chavez Avenue on Sunday.

"It's a family environment, so we are inviting all the kids, all the families," said Jose Duarte, the president of the Mexican Civic Patriotic Committee.

The Mexican Civic Patriotic Committee, which organizes the parade, was founded 92 years ago.

The grand marshal this year is actor, producer and "Live with Kelly and Mark" co-host Mark Consuelos.

Consuelos said he's honored to be a part of the festivities.

"Community and family are the touchstone of the Mexican culture. To be able to represent my family and to honor my father is something that is beyond meaningful to me," Consuelos said. "I really appreciate that. I cannot wait to celebrate with you all on Sunday. It's going to be a blast."

Consuelos is the son of an Italian mother and Mexican father. He shared that his father was born in the state of Oaxaca before moving to Mexico City. Parade organizers gifted him traditional garments ahead of the big day.

This year's theme is the empowerment of Latina women, dedicated to the late former L.A. County Supervisor Gloria Molina.

"We have to honor their efforts because back in the day it was so difficult," actress Nitzia Chama said. "It wasn't easy to speak Spanish in public, in front of audiences. So for me I want to make sure our culture, our community feels proud and empowered."

About the parade

Now in its 77th year, the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade is the longest-running and largest Mexican heritage parade in the country. Hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Jovana Lara and weathercaster Danny Romero, the 2023 parade will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on ABC7.

If you can't be there in person, you can watch the parade on ABC7 and wherever you stream.