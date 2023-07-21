2nd elderly victim of East LA assault suspect identified as 84-year-old woman

Police have released more information about the man who is being sought in connection with the brutal beating and sexual assault of a 67-year-old woman in front of her East Los Angeles home.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 84-year-old woman is now the second victim identified in connection to an East L.A. assault suspect who has been called a "serial predator."

The woman, identified as Angelica, was beaten and mugged on July 15, according to her neighbor, Jazmin Avila.

Avila says that Angelica was initially hospitalized and then sent home, but has since returned to the hospital to undergo surgery on Friday.

The assault suspect, 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia, is accused of attacking at least five people, including 67-year-old Rosalina Martinez. Martinez was cleaning the front yard of her East L.A. home in broad daylight when she was dragged to the ground and punched in the face multiple times.

Martinez was also hospitalized, but has since been released. She suffered a broken nose, bruises, and scrapes to her face and knees.

Martinez's assault occurred on the same day as Angelica's, July 15.

Avila says Garcia was identified as the attacker by Angelica after she saw Garcia's face on the news.

Photos shared by Avila show Angelica having severe bruising on her face and neck. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Angelica.

