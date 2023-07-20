East LA assault: Details emerge about suspect being sought in brutal attack of 67-year-old woman

Police have released more information about the man who is being sought in connection with the brutal beating and sexual assault of a 67-year-old woman in front of her East Los Angeles home.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have released more information about the man who is being sought in connection with the brutal beating and sexual assault of a 67-year-old woman in front of her East Los Angeles home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia is responsible for four other attacks. Two of them allegedly happened just hours after authorities say he attacked Rosalina Martinez in broad daylight as she was cleaning her front yard on Saturday.

After hearing the victim's screams for help, neighbors were able to record video of the suspect, which helped investigators identify him. Martinez was recovering at home after suffered a broken nose, bruises, and scrapes to her face and knees.

Police say Garcia has been connected to five attacks, several of them in the Downtown Los Angeles area.

Garcia is known to carry a black satchel with red Gucci lettering, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to contact police Detective Quintanilla at (223) 833-3750 or Detective Frias at (213) 484-3632/3460 for further information. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).