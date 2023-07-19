The suspect accused of brutally beating a 67-year-old woman in East L.A. has carried out similar violent attacks in Los Angeles, according to the LASD.

Suspect in beating of East LA woman has violent history of targeting similar victims, LASD says

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The suspect accused of brutally beating a 67-year-old woman in East L.A. has carried out similar violent attacks in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Twenty-one-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia has been identified as the suspect in the beating of Rosalina Martinez, who was dragged to the ground and punched in the face multiple times as she cleaned her front yard Saturday morning.

Garcia has been accused of battering and sexually assaulting Martinez, who is now recovering at home. She has suffered a broken nose, bruises and scrapes to her face and knees.

Neighbors were able to capture Garcia on camera after hearing screams for help, which helped officials identify him.

Given Garcia's criminal history, investigators believe there may be other victims out there.

If you are a victim of Garcia's or know someone else who is, or know where Garcia may be hiding, you are urged to call the LASD.