Religion & Spirituality

How to watch Easter Sunday Mass on TV or online

Although many are homebound due to the stay-at-home order, you can still celebrate Easter Sunday by streaming Mass online.
ABC7 is teaming up with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to bring Easter Mass to millions. We are live streaming two Catholic Masses from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on this Easter Sunday on this page and on abc7.com/live.

  • 10a.m. Mass in English, preceded by 7 a.m. Mass in Spanish


    • Both services are also airing live on the Localish Network, so be sure to check your local listings. You can also watch by downloading our new connected TV streaming app on Amazon Fire and Android TV.



    Looking for services from other Christian denominations? See a list of available online celebrations here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    religion & spiritualitylos angelesreligioncatholic churchchurcheaster
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
    Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
    COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
    COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
    Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
    Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
    Show More
    Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
    COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
    Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
    Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
    Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
    More TOP STORIES News