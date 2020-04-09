How to watch Easter Sunday Mass on TV or online

10a.m. Mass in English, preceded by 7 a.m. Mass in Spanish

ABC7 is teaming up with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to bring Easter Mass to millions. We are live streaming two Catholic Masses from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on this Easter Sunday on this page and onBoth services are also airing live on the Localish Network, so be sure to check your local listings. You can also watch by downloading our new connected TV streaming app on Amazon Fire and Android TV.