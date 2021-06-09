Education Department report detailing pandemic impact on students shows concerning disparities

"In core subjects like math and reading, there are worrisome signs that in some grades students might be falling even further behind pre-pandemic expectations," the report states.
The report, titled "Education in a Pandemic: The Disparate Impacts of COVID-19 on America's Students," does rely heavily on news coverage and outside studies, but highlighted some concerning disparities.
In Chicago, researchers found Black students had the lowest rates of online participation, with nearly 30% not logging in at all at one point during distance learning. That's compared to 14% of white students not participating during the same period.
In Ohio, the report states Black students saw test score declines that were nearly 50% greater than white students. Students with disabilities and those who speak English as a second language also suffered.
The Education Department report also shows the pandemic put many children at risk of abuse and violence.