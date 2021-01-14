Education

Chapman professor retires after controversy over Capitol rally speech

By ABC7.com staff
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A law professor at Chapman University, under fire for speaking at the rally before the siege of the Capitol, will now retire.

Chapman University just announced it reached an agreement with professor John Eastman. He will retire, effective immediately.

In a statement, the university says both sides have agreed not to engage in a legal battle.

Eastman is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and backed Trump's false claims of election fraud. He stood alongside Rudy Giuliani at a "Stop the Steal" rally, where the crowd was urged to march to the Capitol building.

Chapman's president was soon given a letter, signed by more than 150 faculty members, calling for Eastman's dismissal.

In addition, more than 1,400 people, including Eastman's colleagues, have signed an online petition demanding he be fired.

The university had previously said it could not fire Eastman under school employment rules.

"Dr. Eastman's departure closes this challenging chapter for Chapman and provides the most immediate and certain path forward for both the Chapman community and Dr. Eastman. Chapman and Dr. Eastman have agreed not to engage in legal actions of any kind, including any claim of defamation that may currently exist, as both parties move forward," university president Daniele Struppa said in a written statement.

