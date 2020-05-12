Coronavirus California

California State University campuses to remain closed through fall semester

Chancellor Timothy White made the announcement Tuesday, which will affect all 23 of its universities.
The California State University (CSU) system said it plans to cancel all in-personal classes for the fall and to continue instruction online.

There will be some limited exceptions for in-person classroom activities that cannot be delivered virtually.

CSU Chancellor Timothy White made the announcement Tuesday, which will affect all 23 of its universities.

"This virtual planning approach for the next academic year is necessary because of the evolving data surrounding the progression of COVID 19," White explained to CSU trustees.

White said non-partisan researchers and health experts forecast additional waves of infection coupled with the flu season in the fall. He added the pubic immunity rate is very low, and it is not likely a vaccine will be developed during the academic year.
CSU campuses moved to virtual learning in March due to coronavirus pandemic. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the university closed a majority of its campus to students and canceled graduation.

Los Angeles County officials are recommending that the stay-at-home order be extended for the next three months as the region continues efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

More TOP STORIES News