Medical experts offer crucial factors to consider for when schools are allowed to physically reopen

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton offered some crucial factors we should consider for when schools are actually allowed to physically reopen again.
By
Gov. Gavin Newsom's strict criteria for reopening schools means most SoCal classrooms will not be allowed to open for in-person instruction for now. Medical experts are offering some crucial factors to consider for when schools actually are allowed to physically reopen again.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton said when returning to schools, we need to consider four elements.

"Density. How many students will that student be around?" she said, "How much time will students be in the room or in the school itself?"

Can schools hold classes outdoors or at least open windows?

"And how much space can be in between students? Some classrooms don't have the ability to space students out a minimum of six feet," Ashton said.

Ashton said, "It's a dynamic and rapidly-evolving situation so we'll have to take it day by day."

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines Friday to determine which school districts are allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall.



State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said schools shouldn't reopen in the fall if current COVID-19 conditions persist.



In our daily 'Ask the Doctor' segment, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, a former teacher, says if he were to have to go back into the classroom environment he would approach it the same way he approaches going into the emergency department at the hospital: mask, shield, gloves, and social distancing.

More TOP STORIES News