California state superintendent gives update on reopening schools: WATCH LIVE

SAN FRANCISCO -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will give an update on how California schools plan to reopen in the fall. He'll be holding a virtual press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Last month, the California Department of Education released 62 pages of guidelines for districts on how to implement physical distancing and properly disinfect.

Classrooms need to be laid out in a way that ensures students can stay 6 feet apart at all times. School buses should also have limited capacity to allow students to space out.

All staff are being asked to wear face coverings or a clear face shield that allows students to see their expressions.

LAUSD superintendent says school year won't start with students at facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes.


Students will be required to wear face coverings when waiting to enter school, while on school grounds (except while eating), leaving schools and on school buses. Districts also have the option to mandate face coverings for students in the classroom.

In cafeterias, self-service buffets and shared tables are going to be suspended. Students may eat their lunches in the classroom, spaced out at their desks.

Still, several California school districts have already made the decision to start fall instruction 100% online.
