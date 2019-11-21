High school in Sun Valley receives $1 million donation from alumnus, philanthropist

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Staff and students at a high school in Sun Valley received a tremendous surprise on Wednesday - a $1 million donation from an alumnus-turned-businessman.Philanthropist Jerry Kline arrived at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School holding the $1 million check.Kline graduated from the school in 1969 and went on to make millions developing software.His eponymous foundation has committed to providing at least 10 graduates a year with $10,000 scholarships as part of a four-year commitment.Kline's pledge is among the largest ever received by a school in the Los Angeles Unified School District.