Inglewood Library provides free 'Bilingual Storytime' to preschool kids in the community

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "Kids are the future," Celia Mendelsohn said.Celia Mendelsohn is an associate librarian at the Inglewood Public Library and she's been helping with Bilingual Storytime for about 2 years now."It's important to be bilingual. The brain works better," Mendelsohn said. "And many people in this community are interested in learning Spanish and probably other languages."For Inglewood resident Amina Waheed, it's an opportunity for her son to learn about other cultures."It's even more valuable when it's right in the community and it's bilingual," Waheed said. "Which I think is so important to get a sense of different cultures and also, you know, our neighbors."Tatiana Grant homeschools her children and she said having something like Bilingual Storytime in walking distance is very beneficial."The story time is good for the young kids," Grant said. "How they're participating and clapping it's really fun and nice to see."Sometimes during the holidays or other special occasions, Mendelsohn will put on puppet shows during her Bilingual Storytime. She always includes time for arts and crafts after every session."They mostly love to explore, to jump, to sing, to see shapes, to see colors, to learn the sounds of the words in Spanish and English," Mendelsohn said. "I love that kids like to learn through art too."Bilingual Storytime caters to children ages three to five-years-old and is free for the community.