EDUCATION

LAUSD teachers strike: Teachers union delays potential strike date to Jan. 14

EMBED </>More Videos

The L.A. teachers union announced Wednesday that the potential start date for a teachers strike has been postponed to Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The United Teachers Los Angeles union announced Wednesday that the start date for a potential teachers strike has been postponed to Jan. 14.

The initial date for the possible strike was supposed to be Thursday, Jan. 10. UTLA said the reason for pushing the date to next Monday is to provide "clarity and to allow members, parents, and our communities to plan."

"Unlike Beutner and his administration, we do not want to bring confusion and chaos into an already fluid situation," UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl said in a statement released to media. "Although we believe we would ultimately prevail in court, for our members, our students, parents, and the community, absent an agreement we will plan to strike on Monday."

WATCH: UTLA reps discuss new start date of potential teachers strike

The announcement comes as Los Angeles Unified School District officials and UTLA reps appeared in court Wednesday over the union's right to a strike. The two sides are set to hold 11th-hour talks later in the day in an effort to stave off a massive teachers strike.

MORE: Guide for LAUSD parents should a strike happen

Some 30,000 teachers are set to strike if an agreement can't be reached.

LAUSD took UTLA to court, saying it did not provide the district with enough notice for a possible strike. Union reps said they informed the district of the strike date on Dec. 19.

The strike would affect nearly half a million students over a dispute that boils down to class sizes and pay raises.

The LAUSD Board of Education says it is committed to reaching a fair agreement, saying that UTLA has rejected its offer that would add almost 1,000 educators and triple funding to reduce class sizes. The offer also includes a 6-percent pay raise.

The teachers union rejected that offer Monday, calling it unacceptable. The union claims Superintendent Austin Beutner is hoarding nearly $2 billion in surplus funds.

If a strike does happen, the LAUSD Board of Education says it has already hired 400 substitute teachers.

Also, the board voted on Tuesday to make changes to its volunteer policy in anticipation of extra help needed in the event of a strike. The board will ease restrictions on background checks and fingerprinting for school volunteers, which would allow parents and others to step in more quickly. Those volunteers will not need to pass a full federal background check but will still be checked against a national database of sex offenders.

The less-restrictive policy would kick in only when the superintendent declares an emergency. A volunteer would then simply fill out a form and the district would check a database to make sure the person was not a registered sex offender.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersstrikeunionsunion contractlausdcourtLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LAUSD teachers strike still set for Thursday
LAUSD, UTLA to meet 1 last time, but strike seems likely
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
EDUCATION
LAUSD teachers strike still set for Thursday
LAUSD, UTLA to meet 1 last time, but strike seems likely
As teachers strike looms, LAUSD, union set to negotiate again
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
More Education
Top Stories
Millions of Californians may be unable to fly starting Jan. 22 without extra ID
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
Woolsey Fire: Deadline extended for assistance applications
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
BROKEN MOUTH among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Man held for alleged theft of $10-million lottery ticket
Show More
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Juvenile sisters accused of fatally shooting, stabbing mother
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
Girl safe after being reported missing in Irvine
Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber
More News