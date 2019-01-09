LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The United Teachers Los Angeles union announced Wednesday that the start date for a potential teachers strike has been postponed to Jan. 14.
The initial date for the possible strike was supposed to be Thursday, Jan. 10. UTLA said the reason for pushing the date to next Monday is to provide "clarity and to allow members, parents, and our communities to plan."
"Unlike Beutner and his administration, we do not want to bring confusion and chaos into an already fluid situation," UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl said in a statement released to media. "Although we believe we would ultimately prevail in court, for our members, our students, parents, and the community, absent an agreement we will plan to strike on Monday."
WATCH: UTLA reps discuss new start date of potential teachers strike
The announcement comes as Los Angeles Unified School District officials and UTLA reps appeared in court Wednesday over the union's right to a strike. The two sides are set to hold 11th-hour talks later in the day in an effort to stave off a massive teachers strike.
MORE: Guide for LAUSD parents should a strike happen
Some 30,000 teachers are set to strike if an agreement can't be reached.
LAUSD took UTLA to court, saying it did not provide the district with enough notice for a possible strike. Union reps said they informed the district of the strike date on Dec. 19.
The strike would affect nearly half a million students over a dispute that boils down to class sizes and pay raises.
The LAUSD Board of Education says it is committed to reaching a fair agreement, saying that UTLA has rejected its offer that would add almost 1,000 educators and triple funding to reduce class sizes. The offer also includes a 6-percent pay raise.
The teachers union rejected that offer Monday, calling it unacceptable. The union claims Superintendent Austin Beutner is hoarding nearly $2 billion in surplus funds.
If a strike does happen, the LAUSD Board of Education says it has already hired 400 substitute teachers.
Also, the board voted on Tuesday to make changes to its volunteer policy in anticipation of extra help needed in the event of a strike. The board will ease restrictions on background checks and fingerprinting for school volunteers, which would allow parents and others to step in more quickly. Those volunteers will not need to pass a full federal background check but will still be checked against a national database of sex offenders.
The less-restrictive policy would kick in only when the superintendent declares an emergency. A volunteer would then simply fill out a form and the district would check a database to make sure the person was not a registered sex offender.
City News Service contributed to this report.