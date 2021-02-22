LAUSD unveils app to coordinate coronavirus factors in step toward reopening campuses

In a statement, the district called Daily Pass "a critical component of Los Angeles Unified's Safe Steps to Safe Schools' reopening plan.
"The Daily Pass sets the highest standard possible for school safety,'' said LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner. "MERV-13 upgraded air filters in every school, COVID testing for all students and staff at least every week and now the Daily Pass -- Los Angeles Unified is proud to lead the nation in creating the safest possible school environment.''
"The LAUSD said it's the first school district -- and likely the largest employer in nation -- to adopt the technology, the district said.
Daily Pass was developed with support from Microsoft Corp. and can be accessed from any mobile phone, tablet or a computer, the district said.
"Since last June, our teams have been collaborating closely with Los Angeles Unified to support running schools remotely,'' said Eran Meggido, corporate vice president Windows Product & Education, at Microsoft.
"We are pleased to be working with Los Angeles Unified to help educators, staff and students return to schools sooner and safer.''
Daily Pass generates a unique QR'' code for each student and staff member, and that code authorizes entry to a specific LAUSD location for that day only -- as long as the individual receives a negative test result for COVID, shows no symptoms and has a temperature under 100 degrees, the district said.
Students, families and employees can access Daily Pass at https://dailypass.lausd.net. Students and employees should use their Los Angeles Unified logins. Family members can log in using their Parent Portal accounts.