LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April

California's public schools can tap into $6.6 billion of new state spending to return students to classrooms under a bill Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Friday that has attracted bipartisan support and scorn in equal measure.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District and the teachers union have reached a deal that paves the way for a return to classrooms by mid-April.Preschool and elementary schools would reopen first in mid-April and secondary schools would reopen by the end of April.The deal allows for a combination of both in-person classes as well as continued online instruction.A joint statement issued by LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and United Teachers Los Angeles President Cecily Myart-Cruz said:"As we have both stated for some time, the right way to reopen schools must include the highest standard of COVID safety in schools, continued reduction of the virus in the communities we serve and access to vaccinations for school staff. This agreement achieves that shared set of goals. It's our shared commitment to the highest safety standards and spirit of trust and collaboration we will take with us back to schools."The deal includes provisions for regular COVID-19 testing, the wearing of masks and social distancing and extra efforts to keep schools clean and safe.The deal is still subject to ratification by the LAUSD Board of Education and the membership of UTLA. If approved, the agreement would be in effect through June 30.The district is also setting up an operation team and safety hotline to help answer any questions school staff and families might have over the next few weeks.The deal was announced as pressure grows on districts throughout the state to reopen soon.California lawmakers recently passed a bill, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, that encourages school districts to reopen for in-person instruction by the end of March, with $2 billion set aside for districts that hit that goal. The state has also set aside 25,000 doses of vaccine for LAUSD staff.