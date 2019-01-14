EDUCATION

LAUSD's Austin Beutner says district lost $15 million on first day of teachers strike

EMBED </>More Videos

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner spoke to ABC7 as the first day of the teacher's strike came to a close on Monday.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner spoke to ABC7 as the first day of the teacher's strike came to a close on Monday.

Beutner said the United Teachers Los Angeles union and LAUSD have not met since last Friday, when the district presented a new deal on contracts.

When asked how long he thinks the strike will last, he said, "We want to resolve it now."

Monday's strike, which involved thousands of LAUSD teachers marching from City Hall to LAUSD headquarters in the rain, cost the district $15 million.

EMBED More News Videos

More than 30,000 Los Angeles Unified School District teachers pushed for reinvestment in education on their first day of a historic strike Monday morning.



"About $15 million that would have been better spent to reduce class size, to hire more nurses, counselors, librarians... Each day we should be asking ourselves, 'Why can't we get this solved?' Let's finish this contract, let's put that behind us, let's move forward, let's get back to Sacramento, where I was last week, let's keep working for more funding so we can do more at our schools," he said.

Beutner called for teachers to join him in going to both Sacramento and the county.

"The county is our regulator," he said. "They're the ones who tell us how much money we do and don't have."

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Related Topics:
educationstrikestudentsteachersunion contractunionslausdLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Exclusive poll: LA public supports striking teachers
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
Woodland Hills family shows support for LAUSD teachers
LAUSD teachers: We will strike Monday
More Education
Top Stories
Storm setting daily rainfall records in SoCal
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
Evacuations ordered in Woolsey, Holy Fire burn areas
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
SoCal storms dump rain, spark fears of flooding, mudslides
SoCal storm illuminates Malibu with colorful rainbow
Snow comes to the San Gabriel mountains
PCH reopened after mudslide closure
Show More
Exclusive poll: LA public supports striking teachers
UCI student's death under investigation; frat suspended
Suspect ID'd in chase, fatal officer-involved shooting on 101 in Calabasas
Carjacking suspect in custody after LA County chase
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
More News