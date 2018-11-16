Graduating Long Beach Unified School District high school students will be eligible for two years of free tuition at Long Beach City College starting fall 2019, officials said.Students must attend LBCC immediately after graduating to be eligible. The initiative will begin in the fall of 2019.Funding for the second year of college will be provided by the Long Beach City College Foundation.LBCCF previously provided funding for one year starting in 2015, before passage of California's AB 19, which allowed one year of tuition to be free for California residents enrolled at community colleges in the state.The move is part of the Long Beach College Promise, a joint effort between LBUSD, LBCC and California State University, Long Beach to increase educational success among local students.