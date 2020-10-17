Moorpark schools to be 1st in Ventura County to reopen with waiver

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Moorpark Unified schools are preparing to open their doors to elementary school students as Ventura County's first district to be granted a waiver for reopening.There will be changes in store for students, parents and staff as the district implements plans to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus."It's not going to be exactly the same type of school as it was before," said Kelly Hays, superintendent of the Moorpark Unified School District."You know, to be honest I think everyone is a little apprehensive, but I think people have confidence in the data."Hays says the Monday reopening in Moorpark is for elementary grades. Middle and high school students return Wednesday.The waiver to reopen was approved by both local and state public health departments."Our (virus) numbers here in Moorpark are particularly low, we are actually in the yellow tier here in Moorpark, So I think our families, staff members, are aware of that, and the communication has been ongoing. And so we are doing everything we can to answer questions, provide information to most importantly get our students back in the classroom."Classrooms will be at 50% capacity.Hays feel confident students will be safe."I want our families to be a little bit patient at first, because they will be screened as they enter the school grounds, and so there may be a little bit of waiting. But we will be watching and monitoring that and making any adjustments as needed."