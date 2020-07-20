Gov. Newsom allows some salon services to move outdoors in California amid COVID-19

Newsom announced some businesses in the personal care industry, such as hair salons and nail salons, will be allowed to operate in some capacity outdoors. Some salon and beauty workers have been asking the governor to change the rules and allow outdoor operations, so they can start working again during the pandemic.
The governor said such accommodations have been in the works for some time, but it was more complex than other outdoor business operations because of the use of chemicals in some beauty services.
The state is releasing new guidelines for those industries, but they were not immediately available at time of publication. We'll update this story when we learn more.
Newsom announced new guidelines on July 17 to determine which school districts are allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall.
In order to resume in-person class instruction, a county must have been off the state's COVID-19 watch list for 14 consecutive days.
Districts in counties on the watch list will only be able to do distance learning. As of Monday, 33 of California's 58 counties are on the COVID-19 watch list. That represents more than 80% of the state's population.
Until now, decisions on how and when to reopen have largely been left up to individual school districts.
The state's former guidelines for reopening schools recommended mask wearing for students, but now face coverings will be required for students in third grade and older. Face coverings are recommended but not required for kindergarten, first graders and second graders.
Masks will be required for all teachers and staff. Staff will also be required to get tested for the virus regularly.
The governor also announced new rules on when schools will be forced to close back down:
- A classroom cohort has to go home when there is a confirmed COVID-19 cases.
- The school also has to close when multiple cohorts have cases or if 5% of all teachers and students test positive.
- An entire school district must close when 25% of its schools close within a 14-day period.
"Schools must provide meaningful instruction during this pandemic whether they're physically open or not," Newsom said. "We all prefer in-classroom instruction for all the obvious reasons, but only if it can be done safely."
Even for schools that only do online, distance learning, Newsom said the state will be making sure there are "rigorous" standards.
"If we're going to have distance learning, we will make sure that it's real, that we address the divide and it is quality," the governor said. "Learning is non-negotiable."
Newsom said the new guidelines apply to K-12 education in the state. He added he is working with California's universities to agree on health and safety guidelines that should be released in the coming weeks.
California reported 9,986 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. As of Friday, COVID-19 patients occupy about 16% of the state's ICU capacity.
California is in the middle of a summer surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The problem has gotten so bad, Gov. Newsom recently announced mandatory rollbacks of the state's reopening plan.
Bars, both indoor and outdoor, have been ordered to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.
All counties also have to close indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
In counties on the state's watch list, even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes gyms, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors, and places of worship.
