Gov. Newsom to announce $14.5-billion plan for California schools Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to unveil another piece of his pandemic recovery plan on Wednesday, one that will include more than $14.5 billion funding for public schools.

The plans are said to include a universal pre-K program by 2024, savings accounts for 3.7 million children, and the reduction of class sizes. This comes just two days after it was revealed that California has an astonishing budget surplus of nearly $76 billion.

"As we reopen, we must center our education, health and social systems on meeting the needs of children holistically," the governor said in a statement. "We must invest early and pave a path from cradle to career. And we must aggressively target structural inequities, building robust supports at every school and for each child."

Earlier this week, Newsom announced another round of stimulus checks, as well as relief funds for utility bills and rent -- all part of a weeklong rollout of proposals totaling $100 billion.

The governor also unveiled a $12 billion plan to tackle the state's homeless crisis.

"We've got to drive this agenda with the urgency that's required," Newsom said at a news conference. "I'm not interested in six-year plans, 60-year plans.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proposed $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness in the state into housing and to "functionally end family homelessness" within five years.


"What's happening on our streets and sidewalks is unacceptable," he added.

An estimated 161,000 people are homeless in California - more than in any other state.

The $100 billion spending proposal comes from a state budget surplus and $27 billion in new funding from the federal government's latest coronavirus spending bill.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state leaders announced on Monday a $100 billion economic recovery relief plan that will provide one-time stimulus checks, rent and utility relief for more Californians.


A February audit criticized the state for its fragmented approach to addressing homelessness, and urged the state to track spending and set statewide policy.

It identified at least nine state agencies that spent $13 billion on 41 programs to address homelessness without evidence to show what was effective.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

