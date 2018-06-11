DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --For one special Orange County teen, graduation day put her in the spotlight and into the sunlight, which is one place she rarely ventures.
Riley McCoy has a medical condition that prevents her from being in the sun.
MORE: OC teen with rare disease is crowned homecoming queen
Wearing special protective headgear, she ventured outside at Dana Hills High School to loud cheers and applause. Riley got her diploma in the same school year she was chosen as homecoming queen.
Her next big adventure? She's off to Saddleback College, where she plans to take theater and music classes.