EMBED >More News Videos A senior at Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, who is battling a rare genetic disease, was named homecoming queen Friday night during halftime of the school's football game.

For one special Orange County teen, graduation day put her in the spotlight and into the sunlight, which is one place she rarely ventures.Riley McCoy has a medical condition that prevents her from being in the sun.Wearing special protective headgear, she ventured outside at Dana Hills High School to loud cheers and applause. Riley got her diploma in the same school year she was chosen as homecoming queen Her next big adventure? She's off to Saddleback College, where she plans to take theater and music classes.