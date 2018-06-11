EDUCATION

OC teen, who has rare condition that keeps her out of sunlight, graduates at outdoor ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

For one special Orange County teen, graduation day put her in the spotlight and into the sunlight, which is one place she rarely ventures. (Michael Kroh / "Moon Girl" (2018))

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --
For one special Orange County teen, graduation day put her in the spotlight and into the sunlight, which is one place she rarely ventures.

Riley McCoy has a medical condition that prevents her from being in the sun.

MORE: OC teen with rare disease is crowned homecoming queen
EMBED More News Videos

A senior at Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, who is battling a rare genetic disease, was named homecoming queen Friday night during halftime of the school's football game.


Wearing special protective headgear, she ventured outside at Dana Hills High School to loud cheers and applause. Riley got her diploma in the same school year she was chosen as homecoming queen.

Her next big adventure? She's off to Saddleback College, where she plans to take theater and music classes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationhealthhigh schoolteenagerstudentsschoolDana PointOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OC teen with rare disease is crowned homecoming queen
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News