Education

Palmdale teacher placed on administrative leave for 2nd time after allegedly hurling racial slurs at Latino middle school students

By and ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Palmdale middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave for a second time after "credible" allegations that the educator used racial slurs in class, the school district confirms.

Eighth grader Miguel Gonzalez said the teacher used hate speech and racial slurs targeting Latinos, including using derogatory language directed at students.

Students from Sage Academy Magnet School first reported the teacher's comments in October. After her first administrative leave and unspecified disciplinary actions, she was allowed to return to the classroom, sparking a new uproar.

Students came forward to school officials with other statements not previously reported.

"She says we don't belong in this country. She would say that we would use the government for welfare and food stamps, we would take White people's jobs," student Yaretzy Martinez said.

District officials say a second independent agency is investigating the complaints.

"Regardless of whether it was a joke or not, comments are comments, and racial comments are unacceptable in any way shape or form," said Palmdale Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Ryan Beardsley.

Parents and activists are demanding permanent removal and special counseling for the students with a private agency that is not tied to the school district.

"The kids were severely traumatized and extremely angry to the point they were literally crying," said Agents of Change activist Dr. Juan Coronado.

Students say they were hurt by the teacher's anti-immigration statements.

"She would always talk about Donald Trump. She would make comments about how it was right for him to build a wall and to block all the immigrants out of this country," Jossylin Villegas said.

Students rallied Thursday, calling for the teacher to be terminated from all classrooms.

"What she did to us in our school, she could go do to some other kids," Martinez said.

The Palmdale School District is not disclosing details on the investigation, including which comments were found to be credible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpalmdalelos angeles countyschoolracismteacherstudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
8-year-old tops YouTube top earners list, with $26M this year
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
Democratic debate to be held at LMU after unionized workers reach deal
SF woman offers $7K reward, flies plane banner to find stolen dog
Congress raises legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21
Show More
More than 150 weapons seized from Anaheim home
Inglewood animal rescue works to keep adopted animals in their homes
Echo Park hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead
Yang brings campaign to LA's Fairfax District
What to look at for total gut health goes well beyond probiotics
More TOP STORIES News