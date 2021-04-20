Education

Riverside student accepted to 15 schools, including 5 in Ivy League

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school senior from Riverside will have a tough decision to make about where to attend college.

That's because John W. North High School student Avery Hansberger has been accepted to 15 colleges -- including 5 Ivy League schools.

Hansberger spoke to Eyewitness News during a campus visit to Harvard University

"I hoped I'd get into one or two just so I had some options," he said. "Even if I got into one I would've been thrilled. When they kept coming in on that day it was a lot of shock."

Hansberger says his top choices are Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Stanford.

He plans to make a decision by May 1.

He was North's sole valedictorian with a weighted 4.69 GPA and was involved in a range of extracurricular activities including theater, swimming and environmental programs.

Hansberger says he plans to study environmental science in college.



