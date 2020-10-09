Safe Halloween science ideas during COVID

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Halloween is just around the corner and even though Los Angeles County strongly suggests not to trick or treat this year, there are some other activities that your kids can do virtually.
Mad Science Los Angeles, based in Sylmar, has educational activities for children and is gearing up for a Halloween event.
"Our mission is to bring fun, educational science to children. Our main age range is, generally, we like to say K to 6th. However, we do have some pre-school programming," said Susan Kilanowski, managing director for Mad Science Los Angeles.
Mad Science is an organization that sets up events and learning seminars mainly for afterschool programs.
They also used to host different events with large groups, but when COVID-19 hit they had to pivot to virtual learning.
"Doing things virtually definitely has some other fun ways that kids can do science at home. Some of the materials we can send out to them and then on other occasions, I'm saying, 'All right, I need you to find some stuff in your house, and let's see how we can do this experiment,'" said the virtual program instructor who goes by "Motor Michael" when he teaches with the kids virtually at Mad Science.
Parents said they love learning just as much as the kids.
"They give you this whole bag that they prepared, you know, for everybody, and there's always amazing experiments," said Erin Reilley who has two children that have both taken part in Mad Science activities.
Their Halloween event is on Saturday October 24, and will involve a simple at-home experiment called the "Ghost Copter" and a virtual costume parade. For $20 a household can enjoy the online experience.
To find out more about their events click here.
