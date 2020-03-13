Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Santa Monica, Malibu public schools temporarily shut down after possible exposure

All classes were canceled for two days at Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District campuses after "several situations" in which people may have been exposed to coronavirus, district officials say.

The district made the decision Thursday to shut down schools for cleaning on Friday and Monday after learning of the possible exposure involving Franklin Elementary, John Muir Elementary and Santa Monica High.

"We are aware of a community member with children in our schools who was exposed to coronavirus," SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said in a letter to parents.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What we know about COVID-19

Drati added that schools experienced a "higher than normal absentee rate" on Thursday and were working to determine "if students are ill, with what type of illness, or if parents are keeping students home during the coronavirus pandemic."

School district officials are expected to make an announcement about next steps by Friday evening.

The district runs 10 elementary schools, two middle schools, three high schools, an adult high school and an alternative school. Although classes will be canceled, teachers and staff are expected to report to work.

RELATED: Coronavirus Southern California update: Garcetti issues order on events of 50 or more people, bans non-employees from LA City Hall

School districts throughout Southern California have already announced plans to temporarily close or shift to online instruction as part of nationwide efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Los Angeles Unified School District - the second largest in the country, which has already declared a state of emergency over novel coronavirus - remains open. LAUSD called an emergency school board meeting Friday morning to possibly discuss further action.

Coronavirus: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsanta monicamalibulos angeles countychildren's healthoutbreakcoronaviruspublic schoolvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Disney World, Disneyland to temporarily shut down
Americans adjust to new normal as coronavirus uproots daily life
See list of SoCal schools canceling classes due to coronavirus
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - sports, concerts, theme parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland Resort to temporarily close in response to coronavirus threat
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA sets limits on city events of 50 or more
CORONAVIRUS: What we know about COVID-19
Moreno Valley program hires homeless people to clean up city
SOCAL STORM: Steady rain gives way to scattered showers Friday
What to know before eating out amid coronavirus concerns
Charles Barkley self-quarantining after coronavirus test
Show More
Alex Jones accused of selling phony coronavirus cures
Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert apologizes for joking actions about coronavirus
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - sports, concerts, theme parks
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at NY Costco
More TOP STORIES News