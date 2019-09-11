PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lluvia y Fuego Productions teaches children as young as 6 years old the art of mariachi. Started by owner and mariachi performer Juan Ignacio Zepeda, teaching young people this music always weighed heavy on his heart.
"I've always been a strong believer of that fact that we have just a big distance of information missing from generation to generation," said Zepeda. "So, when we started this project I just felt like the best we can do is start with the younger generations you know."
The company started out of a garage in 2006 with the hopes of sharing Zepeda and his team's passion for music, and to help new artists by giving them the tools to record music and develop their careers. Then in October of 2016 Zepeda sold his home to open up a commercial space in Pacoima with the intention to continue building music careers, but also to develop young artists.
Now he holds classes throughout the week teaching instruments such as the guitar, guitarrón, violin, trumpet with voice lessons as well. His students have performed throughout the Los Angeles area, dressed in bright mariachi or "charro" outfits making these small performers look just as professional as the adults.
"It's a nice experience because you learn, because some people are just like 'oh that Mexican music is only for adults' and all that. But it's for anyone who enjoys it, and if you enjoy it well you like it," said Viridiana Gutierrez, 11 years old and violinist at Lluvia y Fuego.
Zepeda does not just take any student. He wants to make sure that the student really has an interest in this music before joining the team. If you believe your child would be a great fit and would like to learn more then fill out this form. Zepeda will share more information about the school, and then he will schedule an interview with your son or daughter to make sure that they are excited and willing to learn the art of mariachi.
Teaching the next generation mariachi in Pacoima
