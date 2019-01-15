Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers took to the streets of downtown L.A. Tuesday morning for a massive demonstration on the second day of their union's strike.Many of the United Teachers Los Angeles members and their supporters were clad in red as part of the union's "Big Red Tuesday" event, described by the organization as "a show of support for our bargaining team and our contract demands for the schools L.A. students deserve."The teachers are asking for increased pay, smaller class sizes and the hiring of more support staff, such as nurses, counselors and librarians.LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said the first day of the strike hit the district hard. The fact that only one-third of the district's showed up will cost the district $25 million in state funding based on attendance, Beutner said. Unpaid wages for the strikers amounted to $10 million, meaning the district suffered a one-day loss of $15 million.At a morning news conference, Beutner said the teachers union and the 31,000 members who walked off the job should join with the district in pushing Sacramento to better fund schools."Let's build on the renewed attention on public education in our community," he said. "Let's bottle it. Let's put it on our buses and let's go to Sacramento."