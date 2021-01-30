UCLA breaks applications record, sees surge in Black and Latino candidates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6422866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UCLA has been named the top-ranked public university in the nation for the fourth year in a row.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA received its largest number of applications in its history for fall 2021 admission, making it once again the most applied-to university in the nation, officials announced Thursday.The university says freshman applications grew to 139,500, a jump of 28% from last year when applications received totaled 109,000.Applications from African American students rose by 48% and Chicano/Latino students by 33%. The number of Pacific Islander and American Indian freshman applicants also grew by 34% and 16%, respectively, according to the university."These significant increases are partly the result of our robust outreach efforts and our partnerships with high schools and community-based organizations, particularly in underserved communities," said Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, UCLA's vice provost for enrollment management."But we also recognize that the removal of standardized testing as a requirement for admission played a role in these substantial increases," Copeland-Morgan added.Standardized tests were pulled as a requirement in response to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.The surge in applications seen by UCLA was reflected across the University of California system, which saw a 16% increase in applications.UCLA will notify freshman applicants of admission decisions by April 1, and admitted students will have until May 1 to actually enroll. Prospective transfer students will be notified by April 30 of admission decisions, and admitted students will have until June 1 to commit.