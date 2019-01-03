EDUCATION

Student loan debt contest: Freeform's 'grown-ish,' Scholly team up to give away up to $125,000 per winner

EMBED </>More Videos

Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey Johnson on Freeform's ''grown-ish,'' talks about Season 2 and her character's sophomore year. (Freeform)

If you have student loan debt, Freeform and scholarship search site Scholly want to help you out.

To celebrate grown-ish Season 2, they're partnering to put on a contest that will give away up to $125,000 to each winner.


The Freeform show, which is a spin-off of the ABC series black-ish, follows the eldest Johnson child, Zoey, as she goes off to college. Alongside Yara Shahidi (Zoey), the show stars Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson and Francia Raisa as Ana Torres. In the second season, Zoey and friends will take on their sophomore year.

How to enter

To enter the first round of the contest, fill out this form. Anyone with a student loan debt balance is eligible to enter as long as they meet the terms and conditions.

The last day to enter the first round is Jan. 31, 2019.

Those who are chosen for the second round will be contacted by the contest to provide further materials, including an essay and verification of student loan debt balance. Among those finalists, up to four winners will be chosen to receive the Payoff Program Grant.

Watch new episodes of grown-ish on Freeform Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfreeformstudent loansentertainmentcollegecontestsloansdebt
EDUCATION
Teachers' union to strike Jan. 10 if no agreement reached
Nominate a Cool Kid
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Teacher's union fires back at LAUSD over fact-finding report
More Education
Top Stories
5 cats killed, 2 apartments damaged in OC fire
Chinatown water main break floods streets, parking lots
Man left in critical condition following attack at NoHo bus stop
Body found in burnt-out car in East Los Angeles
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Beyond Meat teams up with fast-food chains to sell plant-based items
Why social media could get in the way of a job
Officer opens fire on would-be robber at Eagle Rock Plaza
Show More
2 killed in fiery Santa Ana crash
Customer arrested for assaulting McDonald's employee over straw
Incoming Gov. Newsom looking to spend more on early education
John C. Reilly, Steve Coogan transform themselves in new movie 'Stan & Ollie'
New LAPD video shows officer-involved shooting on the 101
More News