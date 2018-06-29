Work underway on new Cal State Long Beach student center

Work is continuing on the California State University Long Beach Student Success Center. The center will be the new home for Disabled Student Services.Cal State Long Beach officials say it will have lab and studio space for various programs. It also will have a student lounge on the second floor, an outdoor seating area and WiFi.The Student Success Center will take over the space of the former Peterson Hall 2. It sits in an area of campus that has been in need of updates for decades.The building is designed to achieve the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED gold certification. The Student Success Center is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2019.