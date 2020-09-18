Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire, officials say

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighter who was battling the El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa has died, officials said.The U.S. Forest Service said the incident happened Thursday, but did not release more details."Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time," the agency said in a statement.The name of the firefighter has not been released pending notification of next of kin.The El Dorado fire has burned about 19,000 acres and is 66% contained.Officials said the blaze was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party.