Three charged after drug bust that allegedly found 1 million fentanyl pills in El Monte car

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Mexicans were arrested in El Monte for allegedly possessing 1 million fentanyl pills this past week.

Investigators say they found the pills inside one of their car's body and trunk.

The suspects have been charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said.

The three are expected to make their first federal court appearances on Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

If convicted, they each could be sentenced to life in federal prison.