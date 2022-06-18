Slain El Monte police officers to be honored at candlelight vigil Saturday

"I blame the death of my son and his partner on Gascón,'' Olga Garcia, the mother of El Monte Police Department Officer Joseph Anthony Santana, 31, said through tears at a news conference Friday outside police Headquarters.
Santana and his partner, Cpl. Michael Domingo Paredes, 42, were killed around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday during a gunfight at the Siesta Inn, 10327 Garvey Ave., where they had responded to a report of a stabbing. The accused shooter was also killed in the gun battle.
The Saturday vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the El Monte Civic Center.
Authorities say the officers confronted the suspect in a room at the motel, leading to the gunfire. The suspect ran outside into a parking lot, where another shooting occurred. The officers were taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where they both died.
According to the coroner's office, both officers were shot in the head. The suspect, Justin William Flores, 35, died at the scene.
While the investigation is continuing, critics of Gascón have loudly criticized the district attorney in the ensuing days, noting that Flores - a felon with a history of arrests -- was given a plea deal last year that allowed him to avoid prison time for being in possession of a firearm.
As a result of the plea, charges of methamphetamine possession and being a felon in possession of ammunition were dropped, and Flores was placed on two years probation, and 20 days in jail.
Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, a leader of the drive to recall Gascón, blasted the plea deal, saying it was an example of Gascón's policies against alleging prior strike convictions in criminal cases, allowing a defendant to avoid prison time and remain on the streets.