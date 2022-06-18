Slain El Monte police officers to be honored at candlelight vigil Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Slain El Monte officers to be honored at candlelight vigil Saturday

EL MONTE, Calif. (CNS) -- With a candlelight vigil set for Saturday night to honor the two El Monte police officers killed in the line of duty this week, the mother of one of the officers lashed out at District Attorney George Gascón -- saying Gascón's "insane ideas'' allowed the gunman to remain out of jail and free to murder her son.

"I blame the death of my son and his partner on Gascón,'' Olga Garcia, the mother of El Monte Police Department Officer Joseph Anthony Santana, 31, said through tears at a news conference Friday outside police Headquarters.

Santana and his partner, Cpl. Michael Domingo Paredes, 42, were killed around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday during a gunfight at the Siesta Inn, 10327 Garvey Ave., where they had responded to a report of a stabbing. The accused shooter was also killed in the gun battle.

The Saturday vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the El Monte Civic Center.

Authorities say the officers confronted the suspect in a room at the motel, leading to the gunfire. The suspect ran outside into a parking lot, where another shooting occurred. The officers were taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where they both died.

READ MORE: 2 El Monte officers ID'd after being killed in shootout with gunman; suspect's history emerges
EMBED More News Videos

The two El Monte Police Department officers who were killed in a shootout with a gunman at a motel have been identified as more details emerge about the suspect's criminal history.


According to the coroner's office, both officers were shot in the head. The suspect, Justin William Flores, 35, died at the scene.

While the investigation is continuing, critics of Gascón have loudly criticized the district attorney in the ensuing days, noting that Flores - a felon with a history of arrests -- was given a plea deal last year that allowed him to avoid prison time for being in possession of a firearm.

READ MORE: Gascón denies reports that DA's office will pay for funeral of gunman who killed El Monte officers
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said reports that his office will pay the funeral costs for the suspect in the El Monte police shooting under a policy he introduced are "unfounded."


As a result of the plea, charges of methamphetamine possession and being a felon in possession of ammunition were dropped, and Flores was placed on two years probation, and 20 days in jail.

Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, a leader of the drive to recall Gascón, blasted the plea deal, saying it was an example of Gascón's policies against alleging prior strike convictions in criminal cases, allowing a defendant to avoid prison time and remain on the streets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el montelos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingsuspect profilepolice officer shotsuspect imagespolicepolice officer killedcrimepolice involved shootingshootoutpolice shootingofficer involved shootingshootingvigildouble shootingman killedofficer killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
$7.7 million-plus Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at LA pharmacy
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Southern California gas prices drop for 5th time in 6 days
2 officers had chance to shoot Uvalde school gunman, deputy says
Show More
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
Why lowering gas prices isn't that simple
At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
What to know about Juneteenth now that it's a federal holiday
More TOP STORIES News