At least 10 people being treated after tour bus crash near LAX involving big rig

All eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway at Douglas Street are shut down.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 people are being treated by first responders after a tour bus collided with a big rig Monday morning in El Segundo, authorities said.

The crash happened near Imperial Highway and Douglas Street near the Los Angeles International Airport.

According to authorities, there are at least 10 patients being treated. The California Highway Patrol said there were about 20 people on the bus.

Many are refusing to be sent to the hospital, firefighters said.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The area will be closed for several hours, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

los angeles county el segundo bus bus crash traffic traffic accident crash
