9 injured in multi-car crash involving Metro bus in Leimert Park

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least nine people were injured following a multi-car crash involving a Metro bus in Leimert Park Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 39th Streets, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Fire crews reported there were a total of nine people injured - seven with relatively minor injuries and two requiring "immediate" transport to hospitals.

It's unclear how many passengers were on the bus at the time.

At the scene, a van was seen with some damage and another car was on its side in the middle of the street a few feet away.

Further details on what led up to the crash were not immediately known.

City News Service contributed to this report.