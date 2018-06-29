El Segundo holds first Art Walk of the year

More than 40 artists participated in the first El Segundo Art Walk of the year.This is the fourth year of the self-guided art walk.More than 35 studios and museums open their doors to the public.The art walk is free and the parking is free.There's also live music at the El Segundo Art Walk Headquarters and local food trucks.This year's first walk featured a six-foot wallet titled "Wallet Found" a nod to the popular 1990s song "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo."There are two more El Segundo Art Walks this summer, July 19 and Aug. 16.